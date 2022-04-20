Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui assessed the preview of the match that his team plays this Thursday at the Ciutat de Valencia against Levante. For the Basque, the granotas “have a very positive dynamic. They have found a very balanced way of competing and playing and apart from good results they are playing good games. We always thought that they have good footballers and the stage will be very hot. The teams that were evicted two months ago are now more dangerous. It is a definitive duel for them and for us and that is how we are going to face it”.

Physical state. “We have had problems in some positions. Martial is clearly low. Anthony has a muscle injury, he was beginning to be the player we all thought he was going to be. He did not have continuity. He will have to stop again, we will see until when. With Some other players will have to wait until tomorrow to make the final decisions.”

Bonus Renewal. “He has earned his renewal since he arrived. First assuming the role of substitute that he aspires to not be, working in silence. And then taking advantage and consolidating his ownership.”

Do not enter Champions. “All the teams play finals now, they kill and die for a goal. We are also in that dynamic and we are very excited to achieve a fantastic goal”.

Manage injuries. “What this year is to write not one book, but 10. But in the end you have to be behind the sensations of the footballer. It has been a difficult campaign, different. A facet that escapes us coaches, but we’ll see what What happened to the club?

En-Nesyri. “The mental aspect is very important. That the opportunity appears, that he take advantage of it and make a good end to the season for him and good for the team. Hopefully”.

Bad against the big ones. “We still need to beat them. Against these teams it’s not worth dominating for 45 or 50 minutes, we have to do everything perfectly and we didn’t.”

Audios of Rubiales. “I will wait to have a more focused opinion when all the actors speak, we have to listen to everyone. I think that the managers of entities must be exemplary and ethical, but my rabid current situation is Levante”.