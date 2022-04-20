The president of Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco (PP), has rescued Daniel Llanos for the Board, a man he trusts who resigned a few months ago from Salamanca councilor for his involvement in a traffic accident when he was driving tripling the rate alcohol allowed. The appointment, published this Wednesday in the Official Gazette of Castilla y Leónimplies that the former mayor rejoins the regional government, formed between PP and Vox, as “temporary staff”, a position specifically appointed by the president.

The then municipal head of Development, Youth and Heritage, 34, clung to his post for several days until social pressure and pressure from his party pushed him to leave his political position. Llanos was general secretary of New Generations of the PP in the community and found that this organization demanded that he leave his position due to the lack of example shown. The events occurred last May in the capital of Salamanca, when Llanos was driving at night, visibly impaired by alcohol and making eses until impacting, without causing personal injury, against several cars parked on the street. “In an exercise of transparency: Yesterday, returning from dinner, I tested positive for alcohol, without major consequences. A serious human error on my part; for which I apologize – in the face of this non-exemplary conduct – and I will assume the sanction that is mandatory, ”he then wrote on his Twitter account. The PP of Salamanca has not facilitated the contact of the person involved to ask him about his new position on the Board.

The new public position of the Board maintains a close relationship with Mañueco, who was mayor of Salamanca between 2011 and 2018. Llanos directed New Technologies and Youth between 2011 and 2015 and did the same in Minor Works between 2015 and 2018, when he went from that area to the Development, Youth and Heritage with the current alderman, Carlos García Carbayo (PP), in the town hall chair. That positive “without major consequences” implied that he tripled the allowed blood alcohol level, since he showed 0.77 milligrams of alcohol per liter of blood in the first test to which the local Police subjected him and 0.74 in the second.

The functions for which he has been recovered by Mañueco include advice, since it is a position expressly chosen by the president of the community, and allow him to return to the political scene after barely a year since the episode of dangerous driving, jumping thus from the municipal to the regional level. Llanos attended this Tuesday the inauguration in the Cortes of the leader as president of the Junta de Castilla y León.

