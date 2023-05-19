The Spanish golfer Jon Rahm, world number one, had a bad start on Thursday at the PGA Championship, the second ‘major’ of the season, by signing a card of 76 strokes (6 over par), with two birdies for six bogeys and a double bogey, on the first day at the Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York (USA).

Rahm, winner of two majors, the 2021 State Open and this year’s Masters, began his round on the 10th hole with a birdie, but an encouraging start ended there.

Then came the collapse with three bogeys in a row on holes 16, 17 and 18, another two in a row on 2 and 3, one more on 6, a double bogey on 7. A birdie on 8, the penultimate of his return, he stopped the bleeding, he closed the round with par at 9.

This Friday, the Basque player will have to work magic to be able to overcome the cut and play the weekend, to which the best 70 and tied have access.

Scottie Scheffler started the second ‘Major’ of the year well

The world number 2, the American Scottie Scheffler, is the home-club leader, with a round of 67 (-3) with three birdies on holes 5, 8 and 14 and without any failure. He is tied with Canadian Corey Conners.

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy, number 3 in the ranking, started in Rochester with 71 shots (+1) after a round with three birdies for four bogeys.

Nor was it a good start for the Colombian Nicolás Echavarría, who plays his first major after getting his first victory on the PGA Tour, the Puerto Rico Open, earlier this year.

Echavarría delivered a card of 75 shots, five over par, who scored bogeys on holes 5, 9, 10, 11 and 12 and was barely able to come under par at 15.

