Streaming TV shows and movies is the norm today, with many households cutting the cord as such options continue to rise. Although TV viewers have better choices today than ever before, the competition for this niche market is downright fierce. While each subscription budget depends on several service features (content, app features, design, and total value), the personal preferences of subscribers also influence how a service is perceived.

Platforms like Amazon, Netflix, and Disney+ are all known to produce original content for TV and movies, the streaming market is different than when it first started. But how does one know which service is the best? Recent surveys show that while Netflix used to be the front-runner for original streaming content (and it still stands to be strong), the competition is catching up with more streaming services, now producing their original video content. This article explores the various streaming options that produce the best original TV and movies:

Hulu

One interesting option that shouldn’t be missed is Hulu, for its unique makeup ensures that the service remains an audience favorite! Ever since Disney got hold of the streaming service, its channel identity altered slightly a bit, with Hulu becoming the face of all the content, considered ‘adult programming’ for Disney+ audiences. While the service doesn’t deliver plenty of new originals in comparison to the streaming giant Netflix, it concentrates more on the quality-to-quantity quotient, ensuring that the factor remains unaffected and doesn’t drop.

Nonetheless, Hulu is still known to offer notable video content, which includes Hulu originals, such as Ramy or Pen15. Moreover, being a successful producer of original shows like The Handmaid's Tale also makes it a complete package.

Peacock

NBC’s streaming service, Peacock debuted on the screen sometime back in 2020. Even though Peacock doesn’t have the same pressure to produce original content for its target audiences, it is still faring better in comparison to most of its competitors. Peacock is the perfect option for free streaming. While ad support is not exactly what viewers want when they are watching their favorite show, there is the option to go ad-free as well! Nevertheless, Peacock focuses mostly on older series like The Office and similar prime TV shows that left successful legacies behind, the streaming service involves new-age programming that offers a variety of just-for-TV originals.

That is if one considers reboots of Punky Brewster or Saved by the Bell, an original. Nonetheless, Mehdi Hasan’s news show, Amber Ruffin’s comedy, and the inculcation of the WWE Network into this popular streaming service means that fans will find original content regularly at their fingertips! The best part is that anybody can begin with the free version since all they need is an email address to sign up with.

HBO Max

Even though HBO Max is still a relatively new service, it is still a great option to choose, especially if you are interested in accessing HBO’s vast library of originals that fared spectacularly on the screen! In comparison to Netflix and similar other streams, HBO Max consists of a larger collection of older movies. The best part is that HBO Max gets instant access to every new show as soon as it debuts on HBO. Even originals for HBO Max like Mark Wahlberg’s reality TV show Wahl Street or Cristin Milioti’s Made for Love are just some examples.

However, original TV shows are not the only content that one gets to watch on HBO Max. The streaming service has seen some cool content like Meryl Streep’s original film, Let Them All Talk, and Seth Rogen’s An American Pickle are also great examples of terrific content just by the way!

Paramount+

Paramount is another streaming service whose popularity extended massively over the past few years! Initially known as CBS All Access, it was later relaunched sometime in 2021 as it expanded internationally.

Now known for providing a streaming home for various digital programming features such as original shows for MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, Paramount Pictures, and plenty of other channels.

Wrapping Up

Although many consider original content to be one of the factors when it comes to selecting a streaming service, the major selling point for many people is also how much older content is available for target audiences. While the downloading capacity will always remain to be the number one factor for determining the popularity of the service, it’s the quality of the volume which becomes a major deciding factor for investing in the service.