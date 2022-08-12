Zaporizhzhia, rebound of accusations between Russians and Ukrainians: the safety of the nuclear plant at risk

The head of the United Nations Nuclear Observatory told the Security Council that the fighting near the Ukrainian nuclear plant of Zaporizhzhia sparked a “serious crisis” after Kiev and Moscow again accused each other of bombing the site. “What we are experiencing is a serious moment, a serious moment and el” IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) he must be able to carry out his mission a Zaporizhzhia As soon as possible, “said Rafael Grossi. At the moment, while expressing extreme concern, both Russians and Ukrainians confirmed that the radiation levels in the plant were considered normal. The Ukrainian nuclear agency Energoatom, however, has reported how the latest attacks took place not far from one of the plant’s six reactors and that, for this reason, some sensors have been damaged.

The Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, in his message to the nation, he urged the international community to “react immediately” to force the Moscow troops to leave the plant, denouncing the “Russian nuclear blackmail”. According to Zelensky, Moscow’s use of the nuclear power plant to impose its conditions is a new demonstration of how the Russians have “hit rock bottom in the world history of terrorism”. The Kremlin’s accusations against Kiev were no less vehement. According to the permanent representative of the Russia to the UN, Vasily Nebenzyaurante, the West he has shown that he is adopting double standards during the Ukrainian crisis for which “there is never any responsibility for Kiev in nothing “. Words that were spoken during the meeting of the United Nations Security Council dedicated to the war activities that are putting the nuclear power plant at risk Zaporizhzhia. “Ukraine is recklessly bombing the plant, we have not created any risk for the plant, it is surreal,” said the diplomat, responding to statements by Bonnie Jenkins, US Undersecretary of State for Arms Control. “In these six months we have not only seen a war of disinformation, but a war of lies by Western colleagues, who in a coordinated way accuse Russia of everything and always exclude any possible responsibility of Kiev”. Nebenzya he then said “thrilled by the irresponsibility of European political elites, who with their irrational support for Ukraine are putting their citizens in danger“.

The United States, for its part, supports the UN appeals and other countries to create a demilitarized zone around the plant. The permanent representative of China at the United Nations, Zhang Junon the other hand, he expressed “deep concern” for the war activities involving the plant nuclear Ukraine from Zaporizhzhia, stating that there is a risk of a nuclear accident worse than that which occurred at the Fukushima. During the meeting of the UN Security Council, Zhang asked that the IAEA be allowed “as soon as possible” to inspect the plant “by removing existing obstacles” to the mission “. The Chinese diplomat warned that an incident involving Europe’s largest power plant would be a” catastrophe “that” would have more devastating consequences than Fukushima “and promised that Beijing” will always play a constructive role “. tensions have also brought to mind another nuclear disaster, that of Chernobyl of 1986, in the then Soviet Ukrainewhich killed hundreds of people and spread radioactive contamination to a great extent of Europe.

Yesterday, however, had opened with another newsthis time coming from Line. The Latvian parliament has in fact adopted a declaration that portrays Russia as a “state sponsor of terrorism” and states that its actions in Ukraine constitute a “targeted genocide against the Ukrainian people”. The document states that the Parliament “recognizes Russia as a sponsor state of terrorism and invites other countries that think the same way to express the same opinion”. The deputies also condemned the use of cluster munitions “to sow fear and indiscriminately kill civilians”. The reply, in this case, was entrusted to the spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, through her Telegram channel: “That the Latvian Parliament has declared Russia a ‘sponsor country of terrorism'” is not news: behind this decision there is nothing but bestial xenophobia, these ideologues can only be called neo-Nazis“.

