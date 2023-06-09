Although it is becoming tiring and sterile that absolutely everything has a new opportunity in the 21st century, in the case of Frasier Crane I accept it with the illusion of a child. Winner of 37 Emmy Awards, Frasier It is by far my favorite series from the 90s. I always tell it: when I was pregnant with my daughter I only had two serious cravings. Watch NBA games and Dr. Frasier Crane. He made my life happy.

The revival of Frasier, that will arrive this year, supposes the comeback from that family made up of two snobbish and very crazy brothers, an adorable ex-police father who confronts them with their origins and turns them on a thousand times in wisdom (even though he knows nothing about French wine or Eames armchairs), a very funny British employee and a dog exactly like the ones I like: with the look of a smart buzzard, capable of sitting down to watch TV with you and keeping you company.

in the new Frasier only repeats Kelsey Grammer, who has returned to Boston, the city where he was born in Cheers and where his son will also be. John Mahoney, who played the father, died in 2018 at the age of 77, and David Hyde Pierce (Niles) has not joined the new project that will leave behind those happy nineties in Seattle, which at that time was the capital for me of the world. Dr. Crane was far from everything I liked then, the grungethe piercings, the plaid shirts, but nothing made me laugh more.

My smartest friends were from Seinfeld, the series about nothing that continues to have a legion of admirers for whom it has lost neither its grace nor its crude philosophy of life. Recently, the columnist for The New York Times Maya Salam defined it as that cultural product about four terrible characters who presented “an irreverent version of adulthood in which everyone laughed and nobody took themselves very seriously.” It is true that in those series, and in that they are similar Frasier and Seinfeld, the characters were mostly very imperfect. Precisely because of all their neuroses, they lived glued to the present, in contact with the world, without fear of its many defects.

Actually, that was the point: we are all deeply flawed people, so you were taught to laugh at yourself. Can you be dumber than Frasier Crane? It can’t be done. But his was a happy and enjoyable nonsense, that of a prissy corny with airs who ended up loving madly.

Obviously, my favorite character was always the only one with common sense, the father who was wonderfully played by Mahoney, a retired ex-cop living in the house of his eldest son who was bitter about his impertinent dog and that horrible recliner, but very comfortable . That ugly piece of furniture was the perpetual gag of the series, that silent member of the family who was basically the white elephant of each chapter, a bundle that broke Frasier’s nerves and OCD syndrome and the harmony of its deliciously decorated apartment.

You can follow ICON on Facebook, Twitter, instagramor subscribe here to the newsletter.