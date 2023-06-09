Damiano and the girl from the kiss in the disco, the old messages between the two

The end of the relationship between Damiano David and Giorgia Soleri surprised everyone: in the meantime, however, details continue to emerge about Martina Taglienti (her profile here), the girl that the Maneskin singer kissed in a disco as well as immortalized in a video that went viral on the web.

Indeed, Damiano David and Martina Taglienti have known each other since high school: the young woman, in fact, is a close friend of Victoria De Angelis and Thomas Raggi, respectively bassist and guitarist of Maneskin.

What has emerged in the last few hours, however, is that the singer and the model exchanged several messages on Instagram as early as 2017, when theoretically Damiano David was already engaged to Giorgia Soleri.

Nothing bad given that, as mentioned, the two already knew each other if it weren’t for the content of the messages, yes joking, but also rather mischievous.

In a post published on profile Martina Taglienti’s Instagram in 2017, in fact, there is a comment from Damiano David, who writes: “I love you”.

Furthermore, also in 2017, in another post made public by Fabrizio Corona, the Maneskin singer wrote to Martina Taglienti: “Can I say that you are my girlfriend?”. With the model who replies: “she is not professional, let’s not say it around!”.

As revealed by Fabrizio Corona on his Telegram channel: “The protagonist of the kiss with Damiano of the Maneskin is called Martina Taglienti and is the best friend, not only a lover, of Victoria De Angelis”.

“We are publishing a preview of a comment received on one of his Instagram posts from Damiano of the Maneskin with the words ‘Can I say that you are my girlfriend?’ dating back to 2017. The girl has always been present in all tours and in all evenings with friends. Practically a guaranteed fuck that has lasted for 6 years!” writes the former paparazzi.