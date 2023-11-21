Tuesday, November 21, 2023, 1:09 p.m.



The opening of Primark in the Parque Almenara shopping center in Lorca generated great expectations this Tuesday and hundreds of people queued at the door to access the store and make their first purchases of clothing, beauty products or household items .

The general director of Primark for Spain and Portugal, Carlos Inácio, toured with the mayor, Fulgencio Gil, and other local authorities the new establishment of the Irish company, which already has 60 stores in the country.

At its opening, the firm has invested six million euros, has more than 1,950 square meters of commercial space and will employ 60 people. The store has been equipped with six self-payment tills and incorporates this system for the first time, in addition to the traditional payment tills.