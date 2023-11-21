President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and vice-president Geraldo Alckmin issued a decree that makes the heavy construction sector for infrastructure related to the federal government’s priority programs as being in the “interest of the national economy”. The decision, formalized in the Official Gazette of the Union (DOU)allows the sector to receive a guarantee from a fund provided by the Union to cover risks in credit operations.

“The direct risk guarantee in credit operations for companies in the sector will cover the guarantee of credit risk in financing and loan operations for companies of any size aimed at providing financial resources for the execution of heavy construction works for infrastructure”, says the decree. “The granting and administration of the guarantees covered by this decree will be regulated by the Investment Guarantee Fund (FGI)”, he adds.

The act also establishes that the fund’s statute must provide for the limit that may be committed to granting a guarantee for operations with companies registered in the codes of the National Classification of Economic Activities (CNAEs) listed in the decree, “which cannot exceed twenty percent of the maximum exposure value of the fund when providing guarantees”.



