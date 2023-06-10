London, Royal Guards pass out from the heat during the parade

Scorching heat in London has caused at least three soldiers to suffer from heatstroke, during rehearsals for the Trooping the Color military parade, scheduled for next weekend. It happened on a day when Temperatures have topped 30C in the UK for the first time this yearand some of the soldiers also wore the characteristic black fur hat over the heavy uniform. There were 1,400 soldiers and 200 horses parading, doing complex choreography to the rhythm of military marches, while inspecting Prince William; but three soldiers were knocked unconscious so much so that the heir to the throne himself, praising everyone for the effort, admitted on Twitter that the conditions were “difficult”. One even tried to play the trumpet while on the ground, half lifeless; but then his colleagues came with the stretcher and accompanied him away.

A number of soldiers have fainted today during the Prince of Wales’ Colonel’s Review at the Horse Guards Parade ahead of the King’s Birthday Parade. 📺 Freeview 236, Sky 512, Virgin 604

