Lombardy Region, brawl in the classroom: M5S against “Brescia spit”

Moments of brawl at the Lombardy Regional Council, where the bill was discussed for the “Enhancement of the Lombard culture and tradition of the Brescia spit and other game-based preparations”. Moments of tension occurred when a local administrator – there are about 40 mayors today at the Pirellone – turned to the grillini calling them ‘clowns’, an expression that the pentastellati did not like, especially the councilor Massimo De Rosa. “Threats have arrived – said another member of the M5s.

Lombardy Region, Council meeting suspended

The councilors of the M5s, during the proceedings of the classroom, got up and displayed signs with an image of the Brescia spit and the inscription “Priority of the right on the Brescia spit” and others with the priorities of the M5s: “Dear bills”, “Youth employment”, “Minimum wage”, “Safety at work”. The clerks intervened to remove the signs from the councilors and the session was suspended for about ten minutes.

Alberti (M5S): “Economic crisis or expensive energy? No, Brescia spit …”

«Today is a sad day – said the pentastellato councilor Dino Alberti – we are called today in the Chamber to discuss a single bill concerning the Brescia spit. Not the economic crisis, not the expensive energy, not the shortage of doctors, not unemployment, not the measures to support businesses, but the Brescia spit. A law which, by the very admission of the regional legislative offices, is at risk of unconstitutionality because it is in contrast with state and community legislation “.

Brescia spit: what the law approved by the Lombardy Region provides

The majority therefore gave the green light to the law. As the rapporteur explained Silvia Scurati, it is “an opportunity for local development”. This provision regulates the free transfer of small game from hunting activities permitted by hunters to restaurateurs and festival organizers. A law that therefore aims to protect a tradition deeply rooted in the rural environments of Brescia and other Lombard provinces and which should allow the Brescian spit to be brought back to the tables of restaurants and village festivals, making an important contribution to the economy and tourism. of the territories concerned.

Since 2014, the rules prohibited the trade and sale of huntable birds for commercial purposes, thus excluding the possibility of restaurants, hotels, markets, fairs and festivals to offer the Brescia spit. According to the law approved today by the Regional Council, hunters will be able to give free of charge to restaurants and festivals up to 150 head of small game per year to be used for the preparation of the Brescia spit and other traditional Lombard dishes, in compliance with EU and national regulations. on the protection and prohibition of the sale for commercial purposes of certain species of birdlife. The free transfer by hunters will be monitored by a specific tracking system, while the law also establishes a system of controls to guarantee the traceability of game, as established by European regulations, in order to guarantee food safety for consumers. in compliance with health regulations.

In addition to those provided for by state regulations, the draft law introduces additional administrative sanctions from 500 to 1,500 euros in the event of violations of the provisions of the regulatory text. The proponent and first signatory Floriano Massardi underlined how with this law, much awaited in particular by the municipalities of Brescia and Bergamo, there is now the opportunity to support the agri-food chain and the catering sector.

According to the first signatory, this provision could create a virtuous network between the hunting sector, the agri-food and catering world, the tourist and cultural offer, adapting it to the new trends in local tourism.

