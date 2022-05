A new collaboration is available from today in the game Rainbow Six Siegeand this time to steal the show is the beloved series Yakuza home SAW! Through a DLC package it will in fact be possible to give to Echo And Hibanathe two Japanese operators, the skins of Kazuma Kiryu And Kaoru Sayama.

Below you can see a trailer that introduces this collaboration to the fullest!

Source: Ubisoft Street Siliconera