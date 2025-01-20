Lolita Flores has asked on social media to stop racism after hearing Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada use the expression “I’m living like a gypsy” this weekend on Telecinco.

“I’m suddenly living like a gypsy, because I have no kitchen, no light, no sink, no sofa…”, declared the designer in Party in front of Emma García.

This greatly outraged the judge. Your face sounds familiar to mewho took to his Instagram account to criticize his way of speaking. “You have passed 100 towns, enough racism. There are people, unfortunately, who cannot live like you. because they don’t have work, gypsies or payos,” he wrote.

“I considered you a woman of integrity, I see that not“, defended the actress and mentioned the stylist, who had caused her a deep “disappointment”, because she is a gypsy and carries her “head very high.”

The actress and singer made those comments ugly, which not only does she not like, but also thinks it is wrong that the presenter “let them pass” on her program. “Don’t compare mine with your disasters, dear. No racist comments, not at this point. “You should apologize,” he concluded.

In just a few hours, his publication received more than 13,000 likes and dozens of comments from anonymous and famous people like Bibiana Fernández, who applauded Lolita’s words. Also wrote Paco Leónwho said that racism is that he does not “realize the barbarity that he has said” and that Emma García does not “point out how offensive the comment is.”

“My gypsy friends have a kitchen, sink, sofa and they are very clean. If you are living like this, you are not living like a gypsy, you are living like one who does not wash, who does not shower, who does not cook. I mean, a little slutty, rather, not like a gypsy,” she highlighted. Barbara Rey.