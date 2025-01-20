The green and white club hopes to close the signing of the Manchester United winger today after reaching an agreement in principle with the English team
The 24-year-old Brazilian international will arrive until the end of the season without a purchase option and the Heliopolitans will pay part of the fee
He Betis is in final stages to specify all the details of the agreement already reached with the Manchester United so that Anthony Matheus dos Santos today becomes a new Verdiblanco player on loan until the end of this season…
