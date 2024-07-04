While at the national level the agenda is led by the reform of the judiciary and the announcement of more cabinet names for this Thursday by Dr. Claudia Sheinbaum. Locally, there are two issues that are taking the lead. The first of them concerns the UAS and the reform to its Organic Law.

The skill and mastery of political timing that he has demonstrated is interesting. Governor Ruben RochaI say this because without doing much, he started the political agenda on the topic. Just talking about it, got people talking about the topic and raised some issues.

The names that have to do with the UAS leadershipeveryone, increasingly sees themselves cornered by all the fronts. And it is precisely the “timing” that takes advantage of the governor. From Congress, autonomous but allied, they give up the litigation to make way for dialogue within the framework of the presidential proposal to resume a table of agreements headed by Segob.

At the same time, the Rector Jesus Madueña removed from office continues to accumulate process links and Hector Cuen Diaz, former director of assets of the Universityis designated as fugitive from justice by State Prosecutor’s Office. While Robespierre Lizarragamakes a beardless and childish call to the governor to “negotiate justice”, demonstrating not only a total lack of knowledge of the law but something worse in his position, which is a terrible political skill.

The board keeps moving, now Cuen, Maduena, Robespierre and company have fewer and fewer options. Two things are clear: one, they do not have the university base that they crow about, so they would inevitably lose all the consultations within the university; and two, they do not fully understand that prolonging their open fronts only harms them. The cacique system lasts as long as the people want it. I think the people have already hinted that they do not want them.

. – Rocha’s cabinet.

The second topic of the week is the movements in the governor’s cabinet. I don’t think anything bad is happening in the cabinet, let’s see: his strong man, Enrique Inzunza, will be a senator as planned, and he will do so with a historic vote, he will also do so as the protagonist of one of the most important reforms for the six-year term.

I think that the departure of Enrique Díaz, who unsuccessfully ran for office in the previous process, has more personal than political overtones. He has already completed a cycle with his friend the governor, and it seems that he does not want to neglect his business any longer.

The governor has emerged from the election much stronger, and this allows him to accept some losses, conclude some commitments and attend to new or renewed ones. The “Rochismo” needs a second three-year term, which will produce government results before anything else and allow them to grow politically in order to make the leap towards 2027 and, why not, those who must close the door to the transition from within.

Anyone who wants to see what is happening in the cabinet as “not normal” is making an analysis with the wrong yardstick. The phrase “in politics there are no surprises, only surprised people” is the one that sticks, because it evaluates the current context with ideas from the past.

X: @vanessafelixmx

More from the same author: