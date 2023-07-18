Space Jam has been a much loved film for years and, although the sequel does not seem to have convinced in the same way, the world of cosplay does not stop celebrating the original film with Michael Jordan. For example, we can see the Lola bunny cosplay realized by cahwho.

Lola Bunny is one of the players on the team Michael Jordan. The girl is very skilled and since her entry proves to be a fundamental element for victory. Also, Bugs Bunny falls in love with her immediately but is quickly put back in his place upon first meeting.

If you are a fan of Lola Bunny, here is dakotahsgrotto cosplay is ready to play like in Space Jam. How not to mention hitomiizumii’s cosplay is ready to get serious like in the first Space Jam. We also see the cosplay of valery_himera she has found a friend who keeps her company. We close with aamyleal’s cosplay in the first Space Jam style, it lacks nothing.

Tell us what you think of the Lola bunny cosplay made by cahwho? Has the Space Jam character been recreated in the best way or do you think you’ve seen higher quality versions?