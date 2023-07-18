Steiner also holds his head high at the Hungaroring

37 years after the first edition of the Hungarian Grand Prix, the Hungaroring circuit will once again welcome Formula 1 on the coming weekend. On a circuit particularly famous for its configuration, which makes overtaking difficult, and for its rather high temperatures, the ten teams participating in the world championship present themselves with various objectives: among these, there is that of redemption for the Haas, returning from a rather disappointing weekend in the last race at Silverstone. In England, the US manufacturer was unable to go beyond the 13th place of Nico Hülkenberg, with Kevin Magnussen even forced to retire. Results which, added to the others that are often negative for Haas, relegate the team to the penultimate place in the constructors’ standings, with a placement in the points zone which has now been missing since the Miami GP: “Obviously the last two races have been difficult for us, but we have to think about the future – declared the Team Principal Günther Steiner – in general, in racing it happens that sometimes, instead of moving forward, everyone else moves forward and you stay put. The one thing we can do, and will do, is work hard with the whole team to get it done everything possible to move forward. It will take some time, but we already have in mind the things we want to do after the summer races to solve our problems. We have to keep our heads up, and we will, and move forward.”

Free trials are essential

This season, Haas has suffered mainly from tire wear, as well as long run and engine issues. All challenges that the VF-23 will also face in Hungary, with the manager from Bolzano who has identified the ideal session to be able to face these obstacles: “I think we will go to Hungary with what we know – he added – and we are aware that we need to learn more. The best way to get to know a race car is to get it running, and there aren’t many opportunities to do that these days because there are no tests, so the Friday rehearsals will be good for us. We think we know where our main problems are and are working on finding solutions, but we still need to learn, e every little thing you learn will make you better in the long run“.

Congratulations to Fittipaldi

Steiner also commented on the Pirelli tests carried out by Peter Fittipaldi at Silverstone, third driver of the team and fresh from victory in the 6 Hours of Monza in the LMP2 category: “First of all, congratulations to Pietro for the victory in Monza. He hadn’t yet driven the VF-23 because during pre-season testing Hülkenberg was new to the team and we had to use every minute to get him familiar with the car. As soon as possible, we’ll get Pietro in the car because, as we all know, he is our reserve driver, so if anything happens to our drivers, he will be ready. We have to put him in the best position if that happens, and he always is very good, constant and reliable. The engineers love him, Pirelli loves his feedback, so it’s always good to have Pietro around us, but also to keep him motivated. He is a race car driver and, as we have seen, competes in LMP2 to stay fit should the opportunity arise to step into an F1 car. He is doing a great job and we are very grateful to have him with us“.

The Formula 1 movie

Finally, Steiner gave his final opinion on the film “Apex”whose shooting began right over the weekend at Silverstone with Brad Pitt in the lead role: “I think it’s nothing new for this sport that a film is made about it, but this happens in close collaboration with the FOM, the FIA ​​and the teams. I think it is another step forward to engage more fans and to bring new fans to Formula 1. I think the sport right now, as we all know, is growing and that will accelerate our growth. It’s great to have such prominent Hollywood personalities around us.”