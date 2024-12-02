The day that Saúl Ñíguez returned to play for a few minutes with Sevilla in an official match this season, after more than two months injured, the alarms went off for a moment in the center of the field of the Nervion team when Lokonga, who a good game against Osasuna, he asked for a change. The Belgian midfielder, on loan in Nervión from English Arsenal, was feeling discomfort and, in the 86th minute, Xavi García Pimienta decided to take him off the field to bring on Agoumé.

At the end of the match, before the media, Sevilla’s Barcelona coach explained about Lokonga’s substitution that “he felt something in his adductor, I asked him and he didn’t feel a tear. “It shouldn’t be an injury.”

Thus, although during tomorrow’s session we will be able to learn more about what Lokonga may have felt, it does not seem that it is a major injury.

With all this, the young Belgian footballer, who on the last FIFA date returned to play with his country’s senior team more than three years after his debut, in September 2021, will be available to García Pimienta for the next matches. , although the most normal thing will be for him to rest in the Copa del Rey clash against Olot, scheduled for this coming Thursday, December 5 in Catalan lands (9 p.m.).