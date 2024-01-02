













One Punch Man and Eyeshield 21 Artist Launches New Anime Studio









Yusuke Murata, better known as One, reported through his official X account that has a new project that has to do with an animation studio. He didn't provide many details, but his excitement was evident.

He made this announcement just after reporting that due to the New Year celebrations, One Punch Man It would have a special transmission. It should be noted that the third season of the anime series is expected in 2024.

However, the author of One Punch Man is unstoppable, below is the tweet he shared, after which he received multiple congratulations from important animators:

“We have launched an anime production studio. “It's a touch of war!”

It seems that the author is ready for anything. Let's see what kind of productions he makes and who we could see in his team.

Where can I watch One Punch Man?

The two seasons of One Punch Man They are available on Netflix. Together they gather 24 chapters. Currently, the work published 27 compilation volumes.

The story is set in a world of heroes in which they are classified according to their power. The city is in constant danger and tends to need all kinds of heroes to keep people safe.

In this space the most powerful hero of all emerges, however, he has never achieved a good ranking, Few truly know his potential, however, they appreciate him and accompany him during the most important missions.

Saitama is the most powerful hero and is accompanied by his disciple Genos. Will they ever recognize the power of the hero?

