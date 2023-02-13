Economics is an academic subject that is first introduced and taught at the Junior College or JC levels in Singapore. Unlike most other academic subjects to be taken at the A level examinations during JC in Singapore, students only have 2 years to master the subject before going for the national A level exams, while students would have had many more years to practice first for other subjects such as math and science.

Economics is an important subject to master, because it covers both macroeconomics which is about the study of the behavior of the overall broader economy, and microeconomics which focuses on that of individual businesses and more. Since many jobs in Singapore are related to finance, it is crucial for students to have a good knowledge of economics to eventually get a good paying job easier in future in Singapore.

Here are some ways in which Singapore students can perform better in their economics subject in school.

The first way in which students can improve their academic grades for the subject of economics is to look for JC economics tuition in Singapore from a private tutor. The pace of the curriculum taught in formal schools in Singapore are rigid and fixed to suit the average student. However, some students who learn slightly slower than the average can struggle with mastering the subject. Therefore, by also going for private home-based economics tuition classes, a student will be able to fill in the gaps in his or her knowledge regarding the subject. Additionally, a one-to-one private tutor in Singapore can help the student answer questions that he or she may not have the chance to ask the formal school teacher because the school teacher is catering to a class of 30 or 40 or more.

The second way for students to score better for economics exams in Singapore is to create mind maps and notes. While concepts are usually taught in a sequentially more advanced manner, not every student learns different concepts the same way. As you go through the lessons, write down the main concepts. After each class, you want to draw mind maps and link the connection between each economic concept taught to each other. When you understand how economic concepts interlink with each other, your mastery of the academic subject goes up exponentially. Learning abstract topics within the subject of econs can cause confusion, but if you interconnect the dots, you will truly understand the big picture. That is how many students in Singapore who score high marks for the subject of economics achieve their grades.

The third way to improve your grades for econs subject is to write essay outlines instead of practising writing out entire essays all the time. Without a correct essay outline or structure, what you write during exams will be a mess, and your grades will end up suffering. When you always practice writing outlines and content structures, it will ensure that your economics essay is coherent and focused, which is essential to score better. You will also write down all the important points. This ensures that during the actual examinations, you will cover the important economic concept points first, followed by the less important or trivial ones. This ensures you score the best grades you can get during the exams.

Last but not least, even during your practice sessions, you want to time yourself and treat it as though it was the actual examination. One of the biggest mistakes students in Singapore make for economics subject is to practise without time constraints nor pressure. Then during the actual economics examinations, they end up panicking and stressing out under pressure, and score poorly.