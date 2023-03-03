Locks | Many people call a locksmith, even if they could solve the problem themselves – This is year after year the locksmiths’ “most common gig”

The front door is surprisingly hard to test. Certain, common ways of our use significantly weaken the condition of the door, the lock and also the keys. For example, lock melt destroys the lock, the expert warns.

The lock should be maintained preventively by oiling it with lock or gun oil.

Oona Laine HS

3:00 am

Door rumbles after you so that your ears ring. You don’t always have to turn around halfway to check if it caught. You can ride to the bus stop with peace of mind.

Someone else wrings the door handle for a long time to make sure it’s closed.