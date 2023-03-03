Stylist Serina: You can wear white clothes without a bra with a nipple cover

Stylist Serina (last name unknown) revealed a way to wear white clothes without a bra. The corresponding publication appeared on her page in TikTok.

A specialist with the nickname @serinahougc said that she uses adhesive nipple covers for this. So, in the video, she tried on a few white things that she combined with wide jeans. First, the girl starred in a white button-down shirt, which she tied in front. Then she starred without a bra in a tight collared top, and then a tight-fitting T-shirt. After that, the fashion expert showed the said overlay to the camera.

The subscribers thanked Serina for the advice, which they began to write about in the comments under the video. “I need it”, “It’s worth it”, “Thanks for the recommendation! It made my day,” they said.

Earlier blogger Shirin with the nickname @bby.cheekss refused to wear a bra and spoke about the reaction of the family. On the posted frames, the 22-year-old girl appeared in black sweatpants and a sweatshirt that hid her figure. The influencer then took off her blouse and remained in a thin, tight-fitting tank top, showing that she was not wearing a bra. At the same time, the user noted that due to the exclusion of this item from her wardrobe, she faced condemnation from relatives who demand that she cover the bust.