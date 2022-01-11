The story of the dog has spread on the web Reisa and aroused a lot of anger among animal lovers and not only … the story comes from Germany, more precisely from Hanover.

It was found in a rubbish bin inside one blue suitcase, which someone has thrown away as an old and unused object. An object that, however, has attracted the attention of someone, who has heard gods heartbreaking moans.

The passer-by understood that this was the cry of a poor abandoned animal and so, guided by his instincts, he took that blue suitcase out of the dumpster and opened it. He will never forget, in his entire life, what his eyes were forced to see.

Inside was a dog thin and weak, scared but still alive. The Good Samaritan, without even stopping to think, took him in his arms, carried him to his car and then to the local kennel.

Reisa’s health conditions

THE volunteers they were shocked by his story and immediately took care of poor Reisa. After the medical examination, they discovered that it was one female and that his health conditions were not the best. The director of the shelter explained that she needed dental surgery, that she was blind and that her coat was neglected and damaged.

No one has the slightest idea how long the puppy has been locked in that suitcase. Someone without a heart has betrayed his trust and his love. Instead of taking her to the shelter and entrusting her to people who could have given her a second chance at life, she chose to lock it in a suitcase and throw it in a garbage can. A Death penalty. What would have happened if that passer-by hadn’t heard her heartbreaking moans?

Now Reisa is in the hands of volunteers and local law enforcement already have traced the author of the cruel gesture. Has been reported for maltreatment of animals and now he will have to answer for his actions.