In Lipetsk, in the area of ​​the Holy Dormition Monastery, a bell tower will be built. The project was supported by the town planning council of the city administration.

The construction will recreate the lost bell tower, which was once part of the ensemble of the oldest stone building in Lipetsk. True, as he writes GOROD48, the new bell tower will not replace the old one. The fact is, the architect Sergei Soshnikov explained to the agency, that communications are now taking place at the historic site. In addition, the church is a cultural heritage site and the view cannot be closed.

The bell tower will resemble the original one in shape. However, it will not be wooden, as before, but brick. The construction was organized with the money of the patron.

The Assumption Monastery was built in the 17th century. This is the only monastery that existed on the territory of modern Lipetsk in the entire history of the city.

Earlier it was reported that the Church of the Nativity of Christ is being restored in the village of Shovskoye, Lebedyansky District, Lipetsk Region. The restoration of the church began in 2000. The dome was created using old photographs.