Bale was the protagonist last Thursday with Wales, after scoring a great goal and classifying his team to the next final round to be able to be in the World Cup in Qatar. The performance of the Real Madrid footballer with Wales is far from that shown with his team this season and even previous ones, and the white fans continue to reproach him for his lack of professionalism with the club that pays him. While Bale blames the media for the tension, which, according to him, misrepresents and manipulates the fans, he even dropped it on his social networks on Friday.
It is clear that this is Bale’s worst season with Real Madrid, because even though he is playing in many games, he is not participating, which greatly blurs the Welshman’s history with the white team. On the contrary, we are going to review Gareth’s best season, showing that the attacker has achieved real crack numbers, when he has been involved with the team.
Bale’s best season by numbers is 2013/2014his first in the white team. In it he was able to play 3,329 minutes, so the injuries respected him, and in addition, he scored 22 goals and gave 19 assists, numbers of authentic world star, taking into account that the player is extreme. In subsequent seasons he came close to those figures, but we saw how the injuries diminished him and he was no longer able to play more than 3,000 minutes. Despite this, the Welshman continued to make very good goalscoring records, except for the 2016/2017 and 2019/2020 seasons in which he played very few minutes.
This season he is returning to duty and it is not because he does not have a gap. Real Madrid has the right wing available for a player like him, since neither Asensio nor Rodrygo have settled down, but the Welshman seems to not want to play again for a club that he believes has not treated him as he deserves.
