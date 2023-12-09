DWhat should a piña colada be like? Seriously? The heavy, cold glass looks more like it is filled with water or a clear schnapps. Well, the coconut shavings draped on the top of the mighty ice cube give a small hint – but otherwise this inconspicuous drink seems more like the opposite of the classic Caribbean cocktail. Until you take the first sip – and your tongue is literally flooded with the complex blend of flavors of coconut, pineapple and rum. Yes, this is indeed the typical piña colada combination, just much more subtle and elegant than usual. An incredibly harmonious drink that will be remembered for a long time.

Of course, Thomas Lang can explain to the amazed guest how he does it with his piña colada variant. In the end, the details remain his secret – after all, a star chef doesn’t reveal all the details of his art. Apart from that, this cocktail is the perfect example to explain what the head bartender and his team at the reopened “Jimmy’s Bar” in Frankfurt are up to with their guests.