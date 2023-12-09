Emirates of dream and reality
The successes and achievements achieved by the UAE over the past decades, from the beginning of the Union’s journey until today, were a dream, but with the efforts of the founders and those who followed in their path, they became a tangible reality, and even exceeded the limits of dream and reality to reach broader horizons than imagination. This is something that every citizen, every resident, and every visitor to the UAE is currently observing.
Therefore, we, as an Arab and Gulf public, have the right to be proud of the existence of a well-established Emirati experience that is unique in its kind in the entire Middle East region, given the unparalleled successes that this experience included on more than one level and in more than one field, starting with building the individual and society and providing all the elements of a decent life. For him, and not an end to possessing peaceful nuclear energy and achieving vast breakthroughs in the field of clean energy, going into outer space, and possessing artificial intelligence… following the example of the most advanced and advanced countries in the world in the technological, industrial and economic fields.
Behind every step taken by the UAE lies a forward-looking vision for the future in all its aspects. It continues its successive steps in the field of progress, construction and development, despite the changes, unrest and paradoxes that the world is witnessing today that would negatively affect many countries. But the wise vision of the UAE’s leadership guarantees its immunity against the repercussions of the sudden changes that the world and the region are experiencing. The UAE’s visions and steps come within a comprehensive strategy covering all areas of life.
The forward-looking vision of the Union’s leadership has made the UAE a country that keeps pace with events in the world and seeks to adapt to developments in all fields. At the same time, it enjoys strong relations with many countries of the world. The UAE’s foreign policy has always adhered to its firm principle of adopting diplomatic methods as the only solution to any dispute, based on the foundations that believe in constructive dialogue and discussion. It is an approach that the world needs in light of the conflicts ravaging many of its regions. If we wanted to touch upon the core of Emirati politics, we would say that the country’s leadership was and still is keen to unify the future vision of the countries of the Arab world and bring positions closer together.
It was and still is a priority for the Emirates to achieve harmony and tolerance between brothers and to constantly strive to strengthen relations between them. In conclusion, we say that there is an element of utmost importance in the Emirati experience and one that any society needs to complete its development path, which is the element of the citizen’s feeling of security and reassurance in his homeland and society. It is an item available to citizens, residents and visitors, with complete convenience and convenience, in the UAE.
*Kuwaiti writer
#Emirates #dream #reality
Leave a Reply