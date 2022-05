Finns The 12-month Euribor reference rate for the most common mortgage has risen to 0.313%. The reading is from Wednesday. The reference rate has risen by more than 0.1 percentage points during the week, as the 12-month Euribor was 0.206 per cent on Monday.

The last time the year’s Euribor was equally high was in January 2015.

The news is being updated.