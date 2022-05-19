Former US President George W. Bush has confused the invasion of Iraq with that of Ukraine, referring to a “brutal” and “unjustified” war during an event in Dallas on Wednesday. The former president was in the middle of criticizing Russia’s political system when he made the mistake: “One man’s decision to launch a totally unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq. I mean, from Ukraine.” Bush blamed the mistake on age: “I’m 75 years old.” This confusion has caused some laughter among the audience. This former leader was in charge of leading the invasion of Iraq in 2003.