Lo Spaesato: previews, guests and streaming of the first episode

Tonight, Monday 16 September 2024, at 9:20 pm on Rai 2, Lo Spaesato will be broadcast, a show on the road with Teo Mammuccari that wants to tell the story of Italy through comedy. The comedian and TV host will therefore travel around Italy also looking for particular people and characters who, together with the habits and customs of those places, will become integral parts of a show that will be performed in the theaters of the same countries. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Previews and guests

Teo Mammucari is a comedian who has lived in Rome for forty years but sometimes feels a bit lost… so he gets in the car and leaves… Always looking for new stimuli, driven by his curiosity and the desire to re-savour old sensations linked to his origins, he leaves the city for five Italian villages that hide authenticity and tradition. Wandering through the small villages, Teo meets the inhabitants, lives curious experiences with them, tries his hand at their jobs, learns their stories and – through his irreverent lens – transforms them into the characters of a great popular comedy. The setting for this adventure is, in fact, the evening of stand-up comedy that takes place after the exploration: in the historic theatre of the small town, the inhabitants gather to listen to Teo tell his experience and thus transform themselves into the protagonists of the show, to laugh with him. In fact, what is the best way to tell the story of Italy, if not through laughter?

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Lo Spaesato live on TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Monday 16 September 2024 – at 9.20 pm on Rai 2. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it.