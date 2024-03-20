Mafra with i “Maniac Days” organized courses on car detailing for enthusiasts and true car maniacs with real lessons that open a window on the world of car detailing by teaching the use of the company's products Maniac Line.

How to become a do-it-yourself car detailer

Becoming a car detailer takes time, effort and dedication. Maniac Days represent the first step to learn this fascinating profession in the automotive world, dedicated to the professional care of a vehicle.

Maniac Days events, car detailing course with the first date of April 12, 2024

The lessons are organized by Mafra in collaboration with Faith Perlam and the Team Befuelat the workshop Befuel in Via Filanda 12 Cornaredo a Milan.

Course to become a car detailer

The course aimed at teaching you how to take care of your car is a rich and engaging experience that focuses on several fundamental aspects of keeping a car in impeccable condition. During the course, they are addressed three key areaseach of which plays a crucial role in car care and maintenance.

Maniac Day teaches the techniques of professional car detailers

It starts with the external washing, a fundamental aspect of car detailing. This not only affects the surface cleaning of the car, but also the protection of car body to guarantee a brilliant and long-lasting result. During the course you learn the secrets of thorough cleaning, the use of specific products and the techniques to avoid scratches or damage to the paint.

Moving on to the interior of the car, the course focuses on the techniques of internal washing. Here you learn how to remove stubborn stainsdust and debris from seats, carpets and panels, keeping the interior always fresh and in perfect condition.

Technique for professional cleaning of car interiors

The phase of cleaning And decontamination completes the Maniac Days course program. This phase aims to eliminate surface contamination, such as residues from insects, trees and atmospheric agents, which can damage the car paint. During the course, the procedures and use of specific products are illustrated.

Furthermore, during 2024, the use of the latest news from the Maniac Lineincluding theInsect Remover (specially designed to remove insects and stubborn dirt from the car body), the RainSpeed (a solution for creating a thin hydrophobic coating on any glass surface) and the Waterless (an innovative product for washing the car without the use of water).

Maniac Days 2024 event calendar

The 2024 classes return following the great success of the previous year, with four dates available: Friday 12 April, Saturday 13 April, Friday 17 May And Saturday 18 May. The Maniac Days take place at the Befuel headquarters of FedePerlam in the province of Milan, from 09:00 to 17:00.

→ Friday 12 April 2024 ←

→ Saturday 13 April 2024 ←

→ Friday 17 May 2024 ←

→ Saturday 18 May 2024 ←

Each participant in the “Maniac Days” receives one welcome bag containing products from the “Maniac Line” worth over 30 euros, a limited edition “Maniac Days – Befuel” cap, exclusive Befuel stickers and a certificate of participation. Additionally, they receive a 25% discount coupon to be used by December 31, 2024 on mafra.shop for the entire Mafra product range.

The courses are created with the collaboration of the YouTuber Fede Perlam and the Befuel Team

Plus you have the opportunity to spend a full day with Fede Perlam, Team Befuel and some of the best professional detailers, a unique opportunity to learn car detailing techniques directly from industry experts. The registrations are online.

There are currently 20 places available per date, discounted by 25%. 119.99 euros instead of 159.99 euros, with a saving of 40 euros. The courses are created with the collaboration of the YouTuber Faith Perlam and the Team Befuel

What is car detailing

Car detailing is a process detailed and meticulous cleaningrestoration and protection of an automobile to bring it to a state of perfection and beauty. This is much more than just a car wash and involves a series of specific procedures aimed at improve the aesthetic appearance of the car and keep it in optimal condition. Car detailing can be performed on both new and used vehicles and usually includes the following phases:

Prewash: Removal of dirt, debris and coarse contaminants, such as mud and insects, from the surface of the car. Wash: complete cleaning of the bodywork, rims and tires using specific products and washing techniques without scratching the paint. Clay bar or decontamination: use of a “clay bar” or other similar products to remove encrusted contaminants that are not eliminated with traditional washing. Polishing: Removing surface scratches, dullness and blemishes from paint to restore its original shine. Protection: application of sealants or waxes to protect the paint from weathering, UV rays and future contaminants. Internal cleaning: complete cleaning of the car interior, including seats, carpets, panels and center console. Interior restoration: treatment of internal surfaces to restore their shine and protect them from future damage. Glass cleaning: cleaning and polishing of the windows for optimal visibility.

Maniac Line products are specific for professional car detailing

Car detailing is a service much in demand both by passionate car owners who want to keep their cars in perfect condition, and by those who want to prepare a used car for sale or improve its overall appearance. The car enthusiasts they often turn to car detailing professionals to achieve flawless results and a high-quality appearance for their cars.

