The Lo Nuestro Awards They arrive with a new edition this February 24. The event that rewards the best of Latin music is just around the corner, so it’s time to choose the favorites of the public. That is why, from January 25, the 35 categories were made public with all the nominated artists. Here we detail who are the candidates to take the coveted statuettes.

When and where will the ceremony take place?

The gala to meet the winners of the Lo Nuestro Awards It will take place next Thursday, February 24 from the FTX Arena in Miami. The event will start at 7 pm and will be broadcast through the Univisión signal.

How to vote for my favorite artist?

The list of nominees is now available on the website of Lo Nuestro Awards. From this platform, the public will be able to vote for their favorite musician only until February 7.

Lo Nuestro Awards nominees

This year four more categories were added to the awards, adding 35 categories in total. Here is the full list of nominees.

Artist of the Year

Angela Aguilar

bad bunny

Camilo

Christian Nodal

Firm Group

J Balvin

Carol G

Maluma

Raww Alexander

Sebastian Yatra

Album of the year

The last world tour – Bad Bunny

Between sea and palm trees (live) – Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

This life is very beautiful – Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga

Jose – J Balvin

KG0516 – Karol G

Legends – Carlos Rivera

Mexican in love – Angela Aguilar

My hands – Camilo

Utopia live from Metlife Stadium – Romeo Santos

Let’s go well – Caliber 50

song of the year

“Bichota” – Karol G

“Dákiti” – Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez

“Back for the return” – Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony

“Tell me how you want” – Christian Nodal & Ángela Aguilar

“Faithful” – The Legendaries, Wisin & Jhay Cortez

“Pepas” – Farruko

“Telepathy” – Kali Uchis

“All of you” – Rauw Alejandro

“Life of the rich” – Camilo

“I give everything” – Alfredo Olivas

female revelation artist

Angela Aguilar

Helen Rose

Evaluate Montaner

kali uchis

The Ross Mary

Majo Aguilar

Mary Becerra

TheChange

VF7

Yendry

Breakout Male Artist

Blessd

Boza

Duki

the alpha

Ghost

pheid

Khea

The Two Carnal

Santa Fe Klan

Tiago PZK

remix of the year

“911″ (Remix) – Sech & Jhay Cortez

“Yesterday my ex called me” (Remix) – Khea, Natti Natasha, Prince Royce Ft. Lenny Santos

“Fiel” (Remix) – Wisin, Jhay Cortez, Anuel AA Ft. Los Legendarios & Myke Towers

“La Toxica” (Remix) – Farruko, Sech, Myke Towers Ft. Jay Wheeler & Tempo

“Travesuras” (Remix) – Nio García, Casper Mágico, Ozuna, Myke Towers, Wisin y Yandel & Flow La Movie

Crossover Collaboration of the Year

“From the Sea” – Ozuna, Doja Cat & Sia

“Don´t be shy” – Tiesto & Karol G

“Girl like me” (Remix) – Black Eyed Peas, Shakira & Twocolors

“In da ghetto” – J Balvin & Skrillex

“Kesi” – Camilo & Shawn Mendes

The perfect mix of the year

“100 years” – Carlos Rivera, Maluma & Caliber 50

“Before the sun rises” – Natti Natasha & Prince Royce

“Bottle after bottle” – Gera Mx & Christian Nodal

“Beautiful song” – Carlos Vives & Ricky Martin

“With the lack that you do to me” – Reik & Grupo Firme

“Cumbia to the people” – Guaynna & Los Angeles Azules

“Back for the return” – Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony

“I went too far” – Enrique Iglesias Ft. Farruko

“Couple of the Year”– Sebastián Yatra & Myke Towers

“I came back” – Aventura & Bad Bunny

dj of the year

sharpen it 888

deorro

DJ Adoni

DJ Cornetto

DJ Luian

DJ Nelson

IAmChinese

Mariana Bo

Toy Selectah

Victor Cardenas

Solo Artist of the Year – Pop

Camilo

Charles Rivera

Luis Fonsi

Maluma

Mon Laferte

Ricardo Montaner

Ricky Martin

Rosalia

Sebastian Yatra

Selena Gomez

Song of the year – pop

“Amen” – Ricardo Montaner, Mau and Ricky, Camilo & Evaluna Montaner

“You are my religion” – Maná & Joy

“Being in love” – Carlos Rivera & Raphael

“I Tried Everything” – Reik & Jessie Reyez

“We got out of hand” – Ednita Nazario & Luis Fonsi

“I have always been here” – RBD (Anahí, Christopher Von Uckermann, Maite Perroni, Christian Chávez)

“So in love” – CNCO

“Telepathy” – Kali Uchis

“A kiss in Madrid” – Tini & Alejandro Sanz

“Life of the rich” – Camilo

Collaboration of the Year – Pop

“Dance with me” – Selena Gomez & Rauw Alejandro

“Fan of your photos” – Nicky Jam & Romeo Santos

“Couple of the Year” – Sebastián Yatra & Myke Towers

“Perfect” – Reik & Maluma

“Empty” – Luis Fonsi & Rauw Alejandro

Song of the Year – Pop-Urban

“Before the sun rises” – Natti Natasha & Prince Royce

“The toxic one” – Farruko

“What else then?” – J Balvin & Maria Becerra

“Sober” – Maluma

“All of you” – Rauw Alejandro

Song of the Year – Pop-Urban/Dance

“Don´t be shy” – Tiësto & Karol G

“In da ghetto” – J Balvin & Skrillex

“La mama de la mama” (Remix) – El Alfa, Busta Rhymes, Anitta Ft. Wisin, CJ & El Cherry Scom

“Mambo” – Steve Aoki, Willy William Ft. Sean Paul, El Alfa, Sfera Ebbasta & Play-N-Skillz

“Pepas” – Farruko

Song of the Year – Pop/Ballad

“Amen” – Ricardo Montaner, Mau and Ricky, Camilo & Evaluna Montaner

“Being in love” – Carlos Rivera & Raphael

“We got out of hand” – Ednita Nazario & Luis Fonsi

“You would have left sooner” – Reik

‘I’ll fly’ – Nella & Pedro Capó

Group or Duo of the Year – Pop

CNCO

Mau and Ricky

Morat

21st floor

Reik

Album of the Year – Pop

Deja vu – CNCO

Demorphosis – Thalia

Love in the times of perreo – Piso 21

Last night’s playlist – Tommy Torres

The most beautiful – Ednita Nazario

Legends – Carlos Rivera

My hands – Camilo

Disclosure – Selena Gomez

Rifresh – Mau and Ricky

Fearless (Of love and other demons) – Kali Uchis

Male Artist of the Year – Urban

bad bunny

daddy yankee

Farruko

J Balvin

Jay Cortez

Justin Quiles

Mike Towers

Ozuna

Raww Alexander

Wisin

Female Artist of the Year – Urban

Anitta

Becky G

Cazzu

Emily

Farina

Carol G

Mary Becerra

Mariah Angelique

Natti Natasha

Nicky Nicole

Song of the Year – Urban

“Before” – Anuel AA & Ozuna

“Yesterday my ex called me” (Remix) – Khea, Natti Natasha, Prince Royce Ft. Lenny Santos

“Bichota” – Karol G

“Dákiti” – Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez

“Faithful” – The Legendaries, Wisin & Jhay Cortez

“The note” – Manuel Turizo, Rauw Alejandro & Myke Towers

“Loco” – Justin Quiles, Chimbala & Zion and Lennox

“Pepas” – Farruko

“Problem” – Daddy Yankee

“Your poison” – J Balvin

Collaboration of the Year – Urban

“AM remix” – Nio Garcia, J Balvin & Bad Bunny

“Love in a coma” – Manuel Turizo & Maluma

“Yesterday my ex called me” (Remix) – Khea, Natti Natasha, Prince Royce Ft. Lenny Santos

“Tell me where” – Cazzu & Justin Quiles

“Fulanito” – Becky G & El Alfa

“Before” – Anuel AA & Ozuna

“Last night” – Bad Bunny & Rosalía

“Location” – Karol G, Anuel AA & J Balvin

“My girl” – Wisin, Los Legendarios & Myke Towers

“Homeland and Life” – Yotuel, Gente De Zona, Descemer Bueno, Maykel Osorbo & El Funky

Album of the Year – Urban

The last tour of the year – Bad Bunny

Jose – J Balvin

KG0516 – Karol G

The 167 – Farruko

The Last Promise – Justin Quiles

Favorites 2.5 – Archangel

The Legendaries 001 – The Legendaries

Nativity – Natti Natasha

Timelezz – Jhay Cortez

Vice versa – Rauw Alejandro

Entertainer of the Year – Regional Mexican

Adrian Chaparro

Alexander Fernandez

Alfredo Olivas

Angela Aguilar

Carin Leon

Christian Nodal

Ghost

Gerardo Ortiz

Joss Favela

Lenin Ramirez

Song of the Year – Regional Mexican

“The old fashioned” – Caliber 50

“C***ny lazy” – The Ghost & The Two Carnal

“As if I were cake” – La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de Rene Camacho

“With that heart” – La Maquinaria Norteña

“Tell me how you want” – Christian Nodal and Ángela Aguilar

“It hurts” – Alejandro Fernández & Christian Nodal

“Thank you” – Adrian Chaparro

“La casita” – MS band by Sergio Lizárraga

“I’m going up and with life” – Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga

“I give everything” – Alfredo Olivas

Collaboration of the Year – Regional Mexican

“100 years” – Carlos Rivera, Maluma & Caliber 50

“Bottle after bottle” – Gera MX & Christian Nodal

“C***ny lazy” – The Ghost & The Two Carnal

“It hurts” – Alejandro Fernández & Christian Nodal

“The student” – Joss Favela & Jessi Uribe

Group or Duo of the Year – Regional Mexican

50 caliber

MS band by Sergio Lizárraga

Firm Group

The Two Carnal

The Sebastianes Band

Norteño Song of the Year – Regional Mexican

“C***ny lazy” – The Ghost & The Two Carnal

“With that heart” – La Maquinaria Norteña

“I never knew how to love you” – Untouchable

“I would choose you again” – Caliber 50

“I give everything” – Alfredo Olivas

Band Song of the Year – Regional Mexican

“As if I were cake” – La Arrolladora Banda El Limón by René Camacho

“The Toxic” – Grupo Firme & Carin León

“Thank you” – Adrian Chaparro

“La casita” – MS band by Sergio Lizárraga

“I’m going upstairs and with my way” – Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga

Mariachi/Ranchera Song of the Year – Regional Mexican

“Down here” – Christian Nodal

“It hurts” – Alejandro Fernández & Christian Nodal

“Don’t insist anymore heart” – Vicente Fernández

“100 years” – Carlos Rivera, Maluma & Caliber 50

“Your lover” – Yeison Jiménez

Sierreña Song of the Year – Regional Mexican

“Arrieros we are” – Los de Chiwas Group

“Denver we roulette” – Javier Rosas and His Heavy Artillery & Los Minis De Caborca

“The Owl” – Luis R. Conriquez

“I found you” – Ulices Chaidez & Armed Link

“I already found out” – Chayín Rubio

Cumbia Song of the Year – Regional Mexican

“With you” – Edwin Luna and La Trakalosa de Monterrey & Johana Rodríguez

“Cumbia to the people” – Guaynaa & Los Angeles Azules

“Call me” – Raymix

“My trokita cumbia” – Obzesion

“Solitude” – Santa Fe Klan

Album of the Year – Regional Mexican

At my 80′s – Vicente Fernández

posters

Ghost

From home, in concert and dusted songs – Intocable

The drunk – The Two Carnal

This life is very beautiful – Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga

Today I lose you – Kikin and Los Astros

Arriving at the Ranch – Joss Favela

Mexican in love – Angela Aguilar

We have fun achieving the impossible – Grupo Firme

Let’s go well – Caliber 50

Artist of the Year – Tropical

Carlos Vives

Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

India

Luis Figueroa

Mark Anthony

Milly Quezada

Olga Tanon

Prince Royce

Romeo Santos

Victor Manuelle

Song of the Year – Tropical

“Baby” – Camilo & El Alfa

“Beautiful song” – Carlos Vives & Ricky Martin

“How to forget” – Olga Tañón and Jay Wheeler

“Back for the return” – Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony

“God wanted it that way” – Ricardo Montaner & Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

“Until today’s sun” – Luis Figueroa

“Lottery” – Prince Royce

“I have a God” – Silvestre Dangond

“An Eternal Love” – Marc Anthony

“Victims both” – Víctor Manuelle & La India

Collaboration of the Year – Tropical