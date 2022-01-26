The Lo Nuestro Awards They arrive with a new edition this February 24. The event that rewards the best of Latin music is just around the corner, so it’s time to choose the favorites of the public. That is why, from January 25, the 35 categories were made public with all the nominated artists. Here we detail who are the candidates to take the coveted statuettes.
When and where will the ceremony take place?
The gala to meet the winners of the Lo Nuestro Awards It will take place next Thursday, February 24 from the FTX Arena in Miami. The event will start at 7 pm and will be broadcast through the Univisión signal.
How to vote for my favorite artist?
The list of nominees is now available on the website of Lo Nuestro Awards. From this platform, the public will be able to vote for their favorite musician only until February 7.
Lo Nuestro Awards nominees
This year four more categories were added to the awards, adding 35 categories in total. Here is the full list of nominees.
Artist of the Year
- Angela Aguilar
- bad bunny
- Camilo
- Christian Nodal
- Firm Group
- J Balvin
- Carol G
- Maluma
- Raww Alexander
- Sebastian Yatra
Album of the year
- The last world tour – Bad Bunny
- Between sea and palm trees (live) – Juan Luis Guerra 4.40
- This life is very beautiful – Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga
- Jose – J Balvin
- KG0516 – Karol G
- Legends – Carlos Rivera
- Mexican in love – Angela Aguilar
- My hands – Camilo
- Utopia live from Metlife Stadium – Romeo Santos
- Let’s go well – Caliber 50
song of the year
- “Bichota” – Karol G
- “Dákiti” – Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez
- “Back for the return” – Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony
- “Tell me how you want” – Christian Nodal & Ángela Aguilar
- “Faithful” – The Legendaries, Wisin & Jhay Cortez
- “Pepas” – Farruko
- “Telepathy” – Kali Uchis
- “All of you” – Rauw Alejandro
- “Life of the rich” – Camilo
- “I give everything” – Alfredo Olivas
female revelation artist
- Angela Aguilar
- Helen Rose
- Evaluate Montaner
- kali uchis
- The Ross Mary
- Majo Aguilar
- Mary Becerra
- TheChange
- VF7
- Yendry
Breakout Male Artist
- Blessd
- Boza
- Duki
- the alpha
- Ghost
- pheid
- Khea
- The Two Carnal
- Santa Fe Klan
- Tiago PZK
remix of the year
- “911″ (Remix) – Sech & Jhay Cortez
- “Yesterday my ex called me” (Remix) – Khea, Natti Natasha, Prince Royce Ft. Lenny Santos
- “Fiel” (Remix) – Wisin, Jhay Cortez, Anuel AA Ft. Los Legendarios & Myke Towers
- “La Toxica” (Remix) – Farruko, Sech, Myke Towers Ft. Jay Wheeler & Tempo
- “Travesuras” (Remix) – Nio García, Casper Mágico, Ozuna, Myke Towers, Wisin y Yandel & Flow La Movie
Crossover Collaboration of the Year
- “From the Sea” – Ozuna, Doja Cat & Sia
- “Don´t be shy” – Tiesto & Karol G
- “Girl like me” (Remix) – Black Eyed Peas, Shakira & Twocolors
- “In da ghetto” – J Balvin & Skrillex
- “Kesi” – Camilo & Shawn Mendes
The perfect mix of the year
- “100 years” – Carlos Rivera, Maluma & Caliber 50
- “Before the sun rises” – Natti Natasha & Prince Royce
- “Bottle after bottle” – Gera Mx & Christian Nodal
- “Beautiful song” – Carlos Vives & Ricky Martin
- “With the lack that you do to me” – Reik & Grupo Firme
- “Cumbia to the people” – Guaynna & Los Angeles Azules
- “Back for the return” – Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony
- “I went too far” – Enrique Iglesias Ft. Farruko
- “Couple of the Year”– Sebastián Yatra & Myke Towers
- “I came back” – Aventura & Bad Bunny
dj of the year
- sharpen it 888
- deorro
- DJ Adoni
- DJ Cornetto
- DJ Luian
- DJ Nelson
- IAmChinese
- Mariana Bo
- Toy Selectah
- Victor Cardenas
Solo Artist of the Year – Pop
- Camilo
- Charles Rivera
- Luis Fonsi
- Maluma
- Mon Laferte
- Ricardo Montaner
- Ricky Martin
- Rosalia
- Sebastian Yatra
- Selena Gomez
Song of the year – pop
- “Amen” – Ricardo Montaner, Mau and Ricky, Camilo & Evaluna Montaner
- “You are my religion” – Maná & Joy
- “Being in love” – Carlos Rivera & Raphael
- “I Tried Everything” – Reik & Jessie Reyez
- “We got out of hand” – Ednita Nazario & Luis Fonsi
- “I have always been here” – RBD (Anahí, Christopher Von Uckermann, Maite Perroni, Christian Chávez)
- “So in love” – CNCO
- “Telepathy” – Kali Uchis
- “A kiss in Madrid” – Tini & Alejandro Sanz
- “Life of the rich” – Camilo
Collaboration of the Year – Pop
- “Dance with me” – Selena Gomez & Rauw Alejandro
- “Fan of your photos” – Nicky Jam & Romeo Santos
- “Couple of the Year” – Sebastián Yatra & Myke Towers
- “Perfect” – Reik & Maluma
- “Empty” – Luis Fonsi & Rauw Alejandro
Song of the Year – Pop-Urban
- “Before the sun rises” – Natti Natasha & Prince Royce
- “The toxic one” – Farruko
- “What else then?” – J Balvin & Maria Becerra
- “Sober” – Maluma
- “All of you” – Rauw Alejandro
Song of the Year – Pop-Urban/Dance
- “Don´t be shy” – Tiësto & Karol G
- “In da ghetto” – J Balvin & Skrillex
- “La mama de la mama” (Remix) – El Alfa, Busta Rhymes, Anitta Ft. Wisin, CJ & El Cherry Scom
- “Mambo” – Steve Aoki, Willy William Ft. Sean Paul, El Alfa, Sfera Ebbasta & Play-N-Skillz
- “Pepas” – Farruko
Song of the Year – Pop/Ballad
- “Amen” – Ricardo Montaner, Mau and Ricky, Camilo & Evaluna Montaner
- “Being in love” – Carlos Rivera & Raphael
- “We got out of hand” – Ednita Nazario & Luis Fonsi
- “You would have left sooner” – Reik
- ‘I’ll fly’ – Nella & Pedro Capó
Group or Duo of the Year – Pop
- CNCO
- Mau and Ricky
- Morat
- 21st floor
- Reik
Album of the Year – Pop
- Deja vu – CNCO
- Demorphosis – Thalia
- Love in the times of perreo – Piso 21
- Last night’s playlist – Tommy Torres
- The most beautiful – Ednita Nazario
- Legends – Carlos Rivera
- My hands – Camilo
- Disclosure – Selena Gomez
- Rifresh – Mau and Ricky
- Fearless (Of love and other demons) – Kali Uchis
Male Artist of the Year – Urban
- bad bunny
- daddy yankee
- Farruko
- J Balvin
- Jay Cortez
- Justin Quiles
- Mike Towers
- Ozuna
- Raww Alexander
- Wisin
Female Artist of the Year – Urban
- Anitta
- Becky G
- Cazzu
- Emily
- Farina
- Carol G
- Mary Becerra
- Mariah Angelique
- Natti Natasha
- Nicky Nicole
Song of the Year – Urban
- “Before” – Anuel AA & Ozuna
- “Yesterday my ex called me” (Remix) – Khea, Natti Natasha, Prince Royce Ft. Lenny Santos
- “Bichota” – Karol G
- “Dákiti” – Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez
- “Faithful” – The Legendaries, Wisin & Jhay Cortez
- “The note” – Manuel Turizo, Rauw Alejandro & Myke Towers
- “Loco” – Justin Quiles, Chimbala & Zion and Lennox
- “Pepas” – Farruko
- “Problem” – Daddy Yankee
- “Your poison” – J Balvin
Collaboration of the Year – Urban
- “AM remix” – Nio Garcia, J Balvin & Bad Bunny
- “Love in a coma” – Manuel Turizo & Maluma
- “Yesterday my ex called me” (Remix) – Khea, Natti Natasha, Prince Royce Ft. Lenny Santos
- “Tell me where” – Cazzu & Justin Quiles
- “Fulanito” – Becky G & El Alfa
- “Before” – Anuel AA & Ozuna
- “Last night” – Bad Bunny & Rosalía
- “Location” – Karol G, Anuel AA & J Balvin
- “My girl” – Wisin, Los Legendarios & Myke Towers
- “Homeland and Life” – Yotuel, Gente De Zona, Descemer Bueno, Maykel Osorbo & El Funky
Album of the Year – Urban
- The last tour of the year – Bad Bunny
- Jose – J Balvin
- KG0516 – Karol G
- The 167 – Farruko
- The Last Promise – Justin Quiles
- Favorites 2.5 – Archangel
- The Legendaries 001 – The Legendaries
- Nativity – Natti Natasha
- Timelezz – Jhay Cortez
- Vice versa – Rauw Alejandro
Entertainer of the Year – Regional Mexican
- Adrian Chaparro
- Alexander Fernandez
- Alfredo Olivas
- Angela Aguilar
- Carin Leon
- Christian Nodal
- Ghost
- Gerardo Ortiz
- Joss Favela
- Lenin Ramirez
Song of the Year – Regional Mexican
- “The old fashioned” – Caliber 50
- “C***ny lazy” – The Ghost & The Two Carnal
- “As if I were cake” – La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de Rene Camacho
- “With that heart” – La Maquinaria Norteña
- “Tell me how you want” – Christian Nodal and Ángela Aguilar
- “It hurts” – Alejandro Fernández & Christian Nodal
- “Thank you” – Adrian Chaparro
- “La casita” – MS band by Sergio Lizárraga
- “I’m going up and with life” – Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga
- “I give everything” – Alfredo Olivas
Collaboration of the Year – Regional Mexican
- “100 years” – Carlos Rivera, Maluma & Caliber 50
- “Bottle after bottle” – Gera MX & Christian Nodal
- “C***ny lazy” – The Ghost & The Two Carnal
- “It hurts” – Alejandro Fernández & Christian Nodal
- “The student” – Joss Favela & Jessi Uribe
Group or Duo of the Year – Regional Mexican
- 50 caliber
- MS band by Sergio Lizárraga
- Firm Group
- The Two Carnal
- The Sebastianes Band
Norteño Song of the Year – Regional Mexican
- “C***ny lazy” – The Ghost & The Two Carnal
- “With that heart” – La Maquinaria Norteña
- “I never knew how to love you” – Untouchable
- “I would choose you again” – Caliber 50
- “I give everything” – Alfredo Olivas
Band Song of the Year – Regional Mexican
- “As if I were cake” – La Arrolladora Banda El Limón by René Camacho
- “The Toxic” – Grupo Firme & Carin León
- “Thank you” – Adrian Chaparro
- “La casita” – MS band by Sergio Lizárraga
- “I’m going upstairs and with my way” – Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga
Mariachi/Ranchera Song of the Year – Regional Mexican
- “Down here” – Christian Nodal
- “It hurts” – Alejandro Fernández & Christian Nodal
- “Don’t insist anymore heart” – Vicente Fernández
- “100 years” – Carlos Rivera, Maluma & Caliber 50
- “Your lover” – Yeison Jiménez
Sierreña Song of the Year – Regional Mexican
- “Arrieros we are” – Los de Chiwas Group
- “Denver we roulette” – Javier Rosas and His Heavy Artillery & Los Minis De Caborca
- “The Owl” – Luis R. Conriquez
- “I found you” – Ulices Chaidez & Armed Link
- “I already found out” – Chayín Rubio
Cumbia Song of the Year – Regional Mexican
- “With you” – Edwin Luna and La Trakalosa de Monterrey & Johana Rodríguez
- “Cumbia to the people” – Guaynaa & Los Angeles Azules
- “Call me” – Raymix
- “My trokita cumbia” – Obzesion
- “Solitude” – Santa Fe Klan
Album of the Year – Regional Mexican
- At my 80′s – Vicente Fernández
- posters
- Ghost
- From home, in concert and dusted songs – Intocable
- The drunk – The Two Carnal
- This life is very beautiful – Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga
- Today I lose you – Kikin and Los Astros
- Arriving at the Ranch – Joss Favela
- Mexican in love – Angela Aguilar
- We have fun achieving the impossible – Grupo Firme
- Let’s go well – Caliber 50
Artist of the Year – Tropical
- Carlos Vives
- Juan Luis Guerra 4.40
- India
- Luis Figueroa
- Mark Anthony
- Milly Quezada
- Olga Tanon
- Prince Royce
- Romeo Santos
- Victor Manuelle
Song of the Year – Tropical
- “Baby” – Camilo & El Alfa
- “Beautiful song” – Carlos Vives & Ricky Martin
- “How to forget” – Olga Tañón and Jay Wheeler
- “Back for the return” – Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony
- “God wanted it that way” – Ricardo Montaner & Juan Luis Guerra 4.40
- “Until today’s sun” – Luis Figueroa
- “Lottery” – Prince Royce
- “I have a God” – Silvestre Dangond
- “An Eternal Love” – Marc Anthony
- “Victims both” – Víctor Manuelle & La India
Collaboration of the Year – Tropical
- “Find me” – Kany García & Carlos Vives
- “Back for the return” – Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony
- “I see it and I don’t believe it” – Willy García & Gilberto Santa Rosa
- “Lord Judge” – Ozuna & Anthony Santos
- “Both victims” – Víctor Man
