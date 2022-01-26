Decisive week before the winter transfer market closes and work accumulates in the Los Cármenes offices. In terms of arrivals and, also, in terms of departures. The one who is about to arrive in Granada is Njegus Petrovic. The international midfielder has already said goodbye to his Red Star teammates and his arrival could be made official in the next few hours. The Nasrid club will pay an amount close to 1.6 million euros for a defensive pivot who will sign the remainder of the season and three more. A luxury reinforcement for a core that only had Gonalons for that specific function of defensive midfielder, since Eteki does not fit into the coach’s plans and both Milla and Montoro perform better in more offensive and creative tasks.

And after the officiality of Luis Abram’s transfer to Cruz Azul, the next one who could leave Granada is Monchu. The midfielder, who arrived this summer in the city of the Alhambra, has lost prominence with the passing of the season. He even started eight games, but in the last seven league games he has only played 12 minutes, in the victory against Atlético de Madrid. In this way, the footballer is looking for a team in which he will have more opportunities and in Granada they will not cause problems when he leaves.

In the absence of a few days for the winter market to close, Valladolid seemed the team Monchu would join. However, the arrival of García Pimienta, with whom he coincided in Barcelona, ​​to the Las Palmas bench can make the footballer the island team instead of the Castilian. What does seem clear is that Monchu will not continue the remainder of the season at Granada and will leave on loan. In this way, two of Granada’s summer signings this season would have packed their bags before finishing the course in search of more opportunities.