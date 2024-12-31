

12/31/2025



Updated at 12:44 p.m.





Giovani Lo Celso He returned to exercise today with his teammates Real Betis in the session held behind closed doors at the Luis del Sol sports city. The Argentine enjoyed one more day of vacation than the rest of the players on the squad, who returned to activity on Monday the 30th, and is preparing with the rest for the first official commitment 2025 for the Verdiblancos, which will be held this Saturday in Huesca in the Copa del Rey duel.

The reinstatement of Lo Celso has been the main novelty of a training session in which the injured continued without participating Rui Silva, Bellerín, Mendy, Marc Roca and William Carvalho.

Lo Celso enjoyed his days of rest in Argentina and has joined the team as normal for this week in which the 2025 cycle begins in which Betis hopes to achieve its objectives with a place in the round of 16 of the Cup and advance positions in the classification to reach the European zone as first short-term goals. The Argentine has worked completely normally with the rest.

The green and white team will return to work this Wednesday, January 1, behind closed doors starting at 4:00 p.m., preparing for the cup clash on Saturday the 4th at El Alcoraz.