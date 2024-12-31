When do the 2025 sales begin: the discounts that arrive in January at Zara, Mango and other brands

The beginning of the year is a moment long awaited by many consumers, as it marks the beginning of the traditional January sales, a period in which stores throughout Spain offer great discounts on a wide variety of products. Dating back to the mid-20th century, this tradition continues to be a highlight for shoppers looking to take advantage of the best deals after the Christmas celebrations.

The 2025 sales will not be an exception, and they promise to be an opportunity to renew closets, update electronic devices or purchase household items at reduced prices. However, to get the most out of it, it is important to know the key dates, the strategies of the main chains and the most useful tips for purchasing efficiently.

Although they traditionally began on January 7, just after Three Kings’ Day, in recent years many stores have chosen to advance their discounts to the first days of the month or even to the end of December. In the case of physical stores, it is likely that most will start sales on Monday, January 7, following tradition.

Nowadays, sale dates are much more flexible than before. Each store has the freedom to decide when to start their discounts, so it is common to see businesses that already offer special offers and prices from January 1. So, with the New Year’s hangover, it’s the perfect time to start planning your next sale purchases.

When do the Inditex sales start: Zara, Pull&Bear, Bershka…

The 2025 winter sales in Inditex group stores (Zara, Zara Home, Massimo Dutti, Pull & Bear, Bershka, Stradivarius and Oysho) will start in physical stores on Tuesday, January 7. However, the discounts will be available one day earlier, on January 6, in the applications and websites of each of the brands, although the start time could vary depending on the platform (around 8:00 p.m. in the app and 9:00 p.m. on the web).

January sales at Mango

For its part, Mango usually launches promotions before the end of the year in some areas, such as Madrid. However, its official start date is January 6 on the app and website, and January 7 in its physical stores.

Start of sales at El Corte Inglés

The El Corte Inglés Sales in 2025 will start on its website and mobile application on January 6 from 9:00 a.m., and will run until February 28. For its part, in physical stores the discount campaign will begin on January 7. Although it is known that it has an active promotion of up to 40% off until January 5.





When do the sales on Amazon start?

As an e-commerce leader, Amazon is one of the first platforms to activate its offers. The January 2025 sales could start as early as January 1, with special promotions covering all categories, from technology to fashion, home goods and appliances. Prime customers have priority access to the best deals, allowing them to get ahead of the rest this discount season.

Tendam Group Sales

Tendam Group brands, such as Cortefiel, Springfield, Women’secret and Pedro del Hierro, have started their sales at the end of December. With discounts of up to 70%, they offer an attractive option for those who do not want to wait until January 7. Promotions include office clothing items, casual fashion and lingerie, among other products.

With the large number of products and discounts available, knowing how to search and take advantage of the best opportunities is essential for making smart purchases. One of the first tips is to compare prices on different platforms before purchasing an item. Tools such as online comparators or specific applications can help verify if the discount is real or if it is a commercial strategy.

Another key recommendation is to prioritize purchasing necessary or planned items in advance. Making a list of desired products allows you to avoid impulsive spending and take advantage of offers more efficiently. In addition, many stores allow you to add products to the virtual “basket” days before the official start of the sales, facilitating the purchasing process once the discounts are active.

With the January 2025 sales just around the corner, both consumers and businesses are prepared for a period full of opportunities. Whether looking for fashion, technology or home goods, this event promises to meet the expectations of those who hope to find quality products at discounted prices.