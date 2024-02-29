It has recently become known that sony In his PlayStation division he will be presiding over some of his employees, this as part of a restructuring that at the end of the day aims to keep the company in the green, regardless of whether they have to get rid of people in it. Some important company studios have been affected, including those who most support the company. PS5, Insomniac Games, and now this painful fact has been confirmed.

Through a statement, the company has mentioned that they feel quite sorry for what is happening, mentioning that they do not understand why this is happening, mentioning that it is an act that seems strange to them, since it had never happened on previous occasions. With this in mind, it resonates with fans because they have been affected, after all they are the studio that has given the most support to Sony Interactive Entertainment in terms of exclusives for the console they currently have in circulation.

Here what they said:

Like other teams at SIE and PlayStation Studios, Insomniac Games was affected by yesterday's layoffs. There are not enough words to express our feelings about this. It is a solemn and unprecedented moment for our studio. We are focusing our energy on helping everyone affected get through this difficult time. For those who are hiring, there are great people looking for new roles who made important contributions to Insomniac's history. We are very grateful for them and they will be missed.

It is worth mentioning that they are not the only ones affected by this, given that personnel from Naughty Dog and also Guerrilla Games They have been affected along the way. However, with Insomniac Games It hasn't been mentioned how many people have specifically left this group that has created wonderful games.

Via: Twitter

Editor's note: At least there were not as many layoffs as with other companies that have gone a little overboard, but it is rare that it happens after they released games with many copies sold throughout the world. We'll see if they can recover from the current crisis.