2022 is just beginning, but esports does not rest. That is the case of the League of Legends Latin American League or ALL, which in a few days will start with its edition this year. Specifically, from January 29.

That will be from 2:00 pm according to the central time of Mexico, 3:00 pm according to Colombia and Peru and 5:00 pm in Chile and Argentina. This is how fans of electronic sports will enjoy the meetings.

This time the LLA has changes in its format

The ALL it is one of the main axes for the evolution of the competitive scene in Latin America. It is due to the above RiotGames introduces the new format this year. This is how this company provides a fairer and more competitive tournament.

What you are looking for is an exciting season that surpasses previous editions. However, there are things that will remain in this competition of League of Legends which should be known.

This is how the ALL it will remain the same, with two best-of-one rounds. The real change comes from the fact that there will no longer be a Pentagon. The leaderboard will have a more significant importance.

The first place will be able to choose the team that obtains the third and fourth position, for their initial meeting in the winners’ bracket. The team with the second position will have to cross fires in the crack with the other one that follows.

League of Legends grows in Latin America

This is how the fifth and sixth teams start this stage from the losing bracket. This format is similar to that of League of Legends European Championship or LEC. Eduardo Cazares, product leader for Riot Games Latin America, spoke of these modifications.

In his statements, he highlighted ‘we believe that these changes put us on the right path to have a more competitive league closer to our great community’.

On this occasion in the League of Legends Latin American League Two new teams will participate, the Team Aze Y Globant Emerald. Together with infinity, All Knights, isurus, estrous, rainbow7 Y XTEN They will meet in meetings without an audience.

That will be in the Arena Artz Pedregal with all the security measures and protocols for its realization. To be on the lookout follow the accounts of @lla in Twitter Y @lolesportsla in Instagram.

