Monday, May 1, 2023, 5:39 p.m.







comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss, will have to pay 12,000 pounds (about 13,500 euros) to cover the cost of personal meetings, bathrobes and rubber slippers. The Chevening country house, which Truss occupied when she was secretary to…

This content is exclusive for subscribers