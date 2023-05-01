The memory of Lorenzo Parelli on the stage of the concert on May 1st: the presenter Ambra Angiolini quoted the 18-year-old student who died in January 2022 during the period of school-work alternation mentioning him while speaking of article 4 of the Constitution. “Lorenzo dies in the first syllable of the word future, because he will never get a job, he died during school hours and not even the constitution could foresee this. He pays with his life, without being paid by anyone yet. We are on this stage to deliver something important to you: Lorenzo’s paper, take care of it”.

Lorenzo’s parents, Maria Elena and Dino Parelli also took to the stage in Piazza San Giovanni alongside Ambra. “Thanks for the welcome, it’s not easy for me to talk to you – said the father – because it’s not my habit to be in front of so many boys”. The mother added: “We are here to dedicate a thought to Lorenzo”, to then circulate Lorenzo’s card among the boys, born with the intention of avoiding similar cases to hers. The young man was on his last day of internship at the factory: he was run over by a steel beam, which killed him instantly.

He was in his fourth year in the industrial mechanics sector at the Professional Training Center of the Bearzi Salesian Institute in Udine. “He would tell you: take care of life. If Lorenzo were here he would tell us that life is sacred and we must honor it. Security has no color or flag, it belongs to everyone, it is a collective responsibility of each of us”.