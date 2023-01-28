With the Premier League out of reach, Liverpool will try to guarantee trophies from the FA CUP this season. His rival in this round will be a Brighton who this season has decided not to fear anything or anyone.
The reds start as favourites, but any mistake can lead to a new defeat that would be even tougher than usual because they run out of options to win any title.
This will be, possibly, the lineup that Liverpool will draw to beat the “seagulls”:
BY: ALISSON- The Brazilian goalkeeper is managing to sustain Liverpool in many games in which the Reds concede many chances.
RHP: JAMES MILNER- The low level that Alexander Arnold is showing is causing James Miller to accumulate many starts.
CB: JOEL MATIP- He has once again been a regular consequence of Virgil van Dijk’s injury. Joe Gomez is a bit behind.
DFC: IBRAHIMA KONATÉ- He is not being the one he was last season but he is still performing at a good level. He is not responsible for Liverpool’s defensive problems.
LI: ANDY ROBERTSON- is a dagger on the left wing and his team notices his absence too much. It will start from the start.
CDM: BAJCETIC- He hasn’t taken Fabinho’s job yet, but if the Brazilian continues at this level, Bajcetic won’t be long in doing so.
MC: THIAGO- The Spaniard is not at his best, but Liverpool don’t have any player to replace him to provide a guarantee in the game.
MC: NABY KEITA- This is another footballer who is failing to reach his best form. He could play in the place of him Curtis Jones.
Ed. MOHAMED SALAH- is the great hope of this Liverpool. Right now Jürgen Klopp is holding on to Mohamed Salah pulling the car.
DC: CODY GAKPO- He still hasn’t had a good game since he wore the Liverpool jersey. We’ll see if this clash against Brighton leads to a goal from the Dutch.
EI: DARWIN NÚÑEZ- there are two currents of thought; those who think that Darwin Núñez contributes a lot to Liverpool’s game and those who, on the contrary, want him out of the lineups.
Goalkeeper: Alison
Defenders: Milner, Matip, Konate and Robertson
Midfielders: Keita, Tiago and Bajcetic
Forwards: Salah, Darwin Núñez and Gakpo
