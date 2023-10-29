Without Luis Diazon leave after the kidnapping of his parents, the Liverpool They easily beat Nottingham Forest (3-0) and dedicated the victory to the Colombian footballer.

Diaz, who fell at the last minute of the call, found out last night about the kidnapping of his parents, Luis Manuel Díaz and Cilenis Marulandawhich occurred when they were traveling in a van that was intercepted by individuals traveling on motorcycles in the town of Barrancas.

For this reason, when Diogo Jota made it 1-0 against Forest, the Portuguese took out a Díaz shirt and showed it to the stadium. It was Liverpool’s small tribute to their player, in a match that did not have much history due to the little opposition put up by the ‘Tricky Trees’.

Those from Nottingham held on for half an hour at 0-0, but Liverpool kept coming and Darwin Nunez He had a couple of chances, especially a header to score the first. And it was precisely his mistake that led to Jota’s goal.

Alexis Mac Allister stole a ball in his own half and launched a counterattack that led Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian, in his recurring role as assistant this season, gave it to Núñez, who shot from inside the area and found Turner, the Forest goalkeeper. The clearance fell into Jota’s boots and the Uruguayan did not forgive.

It was the end of the match, because Scott Cooper’s team collapsed and just four minutes later Liverpool put together another combination that ended up in the net. Salah disabled three players with a step on the ball and a deep pass, Szoboszlai gained the baseline and placed a strong horizontal pass so that Núñez appeared to push the ball.

With the score at 2-0, Liverpool, who had played – and beaten – Toulousse during the week, slowed down and reduced efforts, until the 3-0 score came almost without looking for it. After a throw-in by Forest that was placed directly in Alisson’s area, Szoboszlai tried to mount the counterattack with a shot high up.

Salah went on the run and found a misunderstanding between the defender and Turner, as the American went wrong, ate the bounce and left the Egyptian to score unopposed. The victory returns Liverpool to third position, with 23 points, three behind the leader, Tottenham Hotspur, and leaves Forest sixteenth, with ten points.

HISTORICAL MOMENT IN ANFIELD ❗️Diogo Jota made it 1-0 for Liverpool against Nottinhgam Forest and dedicated it to Luis Díaz, whose father is kidnapped in Colombia.👏👏👏pic.twitter.com/WYPGcjrbuj — Matías Ortiz (@_MatiOrtiz) October 29, 2023

