Liverpool (AFP)

German Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool’s coach, third in the English Premier League, announced that his team’s Brazilian international goalkeeper Alisson Becker and his Portuguese international striker Diogo Jota will be absent from the field after suffering a muscle injury in the 1-1 match against Manchester City in the league last Saturday.

Alisson, who may miss the next five matches, appeared to suffer from a muscle problem in his thigh in the final minutes of the match against City, but he was able to complete the match.

Klopp said on the eve of hosting LASK Linz of Austria in the fifth and penultimate round of the fifth group competitions of the European League “Europa League”: They will both be absent. Alisson’s injury is a little lighter, so we have to see, not day by day. He will not play tomorrow, not Sunday. Maybe not the next week, then it should be kind of fine.

He added: Alisson’s injury is not as bad as we thought, and Diogo will take a little longer. We do not know exactly how long, but his injury is a little more serious, we will have to see.