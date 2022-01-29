According to English sources, Liverpool will sign in the coming days, with Porto winger Luis Diaz, for 59 million euros.

Diaz presented a distinguished level with his country, Colombia, in the last Copa America, before he starred with Porto in the European Champions League, especially against Liverpool, in the group stage.

Diaz plays on the left wing, which is Sadio Mane’s favorite place, and he can also play on the right wing, Salah’s center.

Salah’s signature

The issue of renewing Mohamed Salah’s contract remains a preoccupation for Liverpool fans and officials, in light of their desire to keep the Egyptian international.

In the last 18 months of his contract at Anfield, Mohamed Salah enters negotiations with Liverpool in the hope of reaching a new contract, through which he aspires to become the highest-paid player in the “Premier League”.

And the Egyptian star described in an interview with the British magazine “GQ”, that his financial demands to renew his contract with Liverpool “are not crazy.”

Salah said: “I want to stay in Liverpool, but it is not in my hands, it is in their hands. The club management knows what I want. I do not ask for things that are impossible or illogical.”

Diaz’s role in Salah’s contract

According to the “Liverpool Echo” website, the Liverpool administration’s direction to contract with Diaz, will help push Salah towards signing a new contract.

The newspaper said that contracting Diaz means that Liverpool is serious about building a very strong team that competes for local and European titles, which is one of Salah’s motives for staying.

Salah said in recent statements: “There are things like the ambition of the team, the ambition of the coach, what he wants to do with the team and the players he wants. These are all important points when making a decision.”

Salah’s statements indicated that adding quality players to his ranks is one of the important things for the Egyptian star to renew the contract, in addition to financial matters.