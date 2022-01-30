The transfer agreement between Liverpool and Porto for Luis Díaz is about to close. Both parties would have reached an agreement for the Colombian striker. And as you just publish the english press (Mirror), is much less than what the Portuguese club initially demanded for its player.

The networks They will finally pay 40 million euros in advance and 20 in variables. The Dragons, at first, asked for around 90 million. The first negotiation began at €70 million. But Anfield’s new transfer chief Julian Ward was able to drastically reduce Porto’s requests. Liverpool is close to consummating one of the great blows of this transfer window and incorporating one of the fashionable names.

All kinds of photographs of Luis Díaz and Liverpool are already circulating on social networks. It is said that the Colombian international would have met in Argentina with agents of the English club to close the operation. Compared to Vlahovic, the outlay is less. Juve paid 70 euros plus 10 in variables for the Serbian, but their total investment would be around 150 million euros.



At 25 years old, and after growing up in Barranquilla and hatching in Porto, he makes the leap to a great one. Liverpool weren’t the only ones keeping track of him, including Newcastle and Tottenham. Luis Díaz’s numbers in the Portuguese league are tremendous: 14 goals and 5 assists in 18 games. We have to add two more goals in the Champions League. Now it will be necessary to see how is his adaptation to the Premier and to the orders of Jürgen Klopp.