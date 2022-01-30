Tetsuya Chiba, mangaka known for his work Ashita no Joe (better known as Rocky Joe in Italy), revealed on his blog that he recently underwent a heart operation. The author, 82 years old, he reassured fans that the operation was successful, and he has already been released from the hospital.

At the end of last summer, Chiba he had started feeling unwell, which led to his hospitalization in November. Following the various animals he began to hear, he had begun treatments for a throat cancer.

Along with the news, the manga creator revealed that although he currently has difficulty walking, he still feels full of energy. Depending on his condition, he may have to return to the hospital in February to undergo rehabilitation.

Given what happened, his manga Hinemosu Notari Nikki paused in the magazine Big Comic from Shogakukan, but now that everything has gone smoothly, the publication should start again next time March 10.

Source: Official blog Street Anime News Network