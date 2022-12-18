The big day has arrived. Today the game is played Qatar 2022 World Cup final. The teams that managed to access this game are the teams of Argentina and France. Here we tell you the channels where to watch it by countryas well as the times you should tune in.

The Argentine team, led by Lionel Scaloni but with Lionel Messi As the leader on the field, he had a relatively easy path to this Qatar 2022 final, after beating Croatia 2-0.

Previously, they had to suffer a loss against Saudi Arabia but then they went through Mexico, Poland, Australia and the Netherlands.

For her part, the France national team managed to break the curse of the defending champion not reaching the final, which had been happening since 2010.

France, which has kylian mbappe As a great leader, he managed to pass the previous phases through complicated duels against England and the surprising Morocco.

What channels broadcast Argentina vs France live?

Argentina: Public TV, TyC Sports and DirecTV

Mexico : SKY Sports, Channel 5, TUDN, Azteca 7

Peru: Latina and DirecTV

Spain: Movistar +, World Goal, RTVE.es, La 1 (open)

Ecuador: DirecTV Sports, ECDF and Teleamazonas

Colombia: DirecTV Sports, Caracol TV, RCN TV

Venezuela: DirecTV Sports, Televen

Bolivia: Tigo Sports, Unitel, Bolivia TV, Red Uno

Chile: DirecTV Sports, Channel 13, Chilevisión

Paraguay: Tigo Sports, Channel 9, Telefuturo

Uruguay: DirecTV Sports, Antel TV, Montecable HD 1, Channel 10, TeleDoce, Channel 4

United States: Telemundo, FOX Sports

What time do Argentina vs France play by country?

Mexico: 9:00 am (CDMX)

Peru: 10:00 a.m.

Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.

Colombia: 10:00 a.m.

Bolivia: 11:00 a.m.

Venezuela: 11:00 a.m.

Argentina: 12:00 p.m.

Chile: 12:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 12:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 12:00 p.m.

Brazil: 12:00 p.m.

Spain: 4:00 p.m.

In the history of clashes between France and Argentina, the two Qatar 2022 finalists have met 12 times.

The advantage is for Argentina, which has won six times, for three wins for the French and three draws.

Today, the winner of the World Cup could add a third star for this tournament.

Argentina was world champion in 1978 (at home) and 1986 (in Mexico); while France was world champion in 1998 (at home) and in 2018 (in Russia).