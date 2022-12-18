Television | Emotional speech in the media is accelerating, and that is worrying, says the researcher

We don’t dare to shame those who participate in reality TV anymore, that’s why we focus on trauma. Personal suffering is also a trend in literature.

A young man nervously tells something in front of the cameras that he hasn’t even told his parents. He belongs to a sexual minority. The judge encourages to “own” the story better.

Another young man says he suffers from self-esteem issues due to a traumatic childhood. A young woman also talks about her tough childhood, another about bullying at school, a third about discrimination and racism. The tears are flowing.