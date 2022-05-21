Chapter 84 of the manga Dragon Ball Super It is now available and with it came a few revelations, among which are some related to Vegeta. Both he and Goku they saw the recording of what happened many years ago with the father of the second, Bardock.

That taught them that part of what makes them Saiyan It is pride, what motivated them to stand up and face Gaswhich did not take long to get quite angry.

That is how Goku resort again to ultra instinct to face it and Vegeta to the ultra ego. This last one is the technique that taught him Billsthe God of destruction. They are two completely different fighting styles that they are using.

This is how he heether he has to deal with both, but he is so powerful that he can keep up. So the saiyajins they are trying to coordinate their attacks, but that does not exempt them from taking damage from Gas.

What this enemy does not know is that this can benefit Vegeta in Dragon Ball Super and it is something that can be seen at the end of chapter 84. All thanks to the way the ultra ego.

It’s why Gas Question ‘How can you move with your body in that state…?!’. The Prince of the Saiyans he answers ‘for me, damage is nothing more than a source of energy’. Then add ‘that is to say, that I can still become stronger’.

Vegeta takes advantage of the Ultra Ego in Dragon Ball Super 84

While Goku manages to get rid of a sphere of energy bounced by Gas, Vegeta continues fighting and applies a tremendous blow. It seems that his enemy still doesn’t understand what technique or trick he is employing.

This is how chapter 84 of Dragon Ball Superwith a slight advantage to Vegeta. But it is clear that it cannot be trusted. All because he used it in the past and couldn’t take full advantage of it when fighting with granola.

It is fair to say that at that time Vegeta he was optimistic and ended up trusting himself. But chances are you’ve learned from your mistakes and are now looking to get things done as quickly as possible.

That is one of the limitations of ultra ego when using it. Will he be able to do it? Well, to find out, we will have to wait until the next chapter, which will be available in plus sleeve on June 20. It is better to get used to the idea.

