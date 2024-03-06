Joe Biden has warned voters about the consequences of a possible second presidency of Donald Trump. The results of Tuesday's primary election will present the American people with a clear choice, Biden said, asking: “Do we continue to make progress or do we allow Donald Trump to drag us back into the chaos, division and darkness of his time.” Trump is determined to destroy America's democracy and take away basic freedoms, including the ability for women to make decisions about their health, Biden said.
