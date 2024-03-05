Both US area codes The rule of thumb is: the earlier the area code, the greater the influence, writes Andreas Ross. But because the parties only grant a few states the right to call their supporters to the polls in January or February, it is urgent in March The first Tuesday of the month becomes “Super Tuesday”.
Can Nikki Haley still be a threat to Trump? Shouldn't Trump actually be in court now? What you need to know about the current situation:
#Live #ticker #Super #Tuesday #election #polling #stations #close #FAZ
Leave a Reply